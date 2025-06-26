Putin arrives in Belarus for a two-day visit.

Adding:

BREAKING — Trump & Netanyahu’s New Gaza and Middle East Plan

SAUDI ARABIA AND SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS!

Following a 4-way call (Trump, Netanyahu, Rubio, Dermer) after the Iran strikes, both sides agreed on these “fundamental principles in general terms”:

✅ “Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks”

✅ “Four Arab nations (including Egypt and the UAE) will administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization”

✅ “The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom”

✅ “Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration”

✅ “Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships”

✅ “Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the ‘two states’ concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms”

✅ “The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria”

Also: Trump reportedly angered by Israeli strikes after his Iran ceasefire announcement, fearing it would derail this deal.

Adding:

Elon Musk spoke earlier today with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun regarding telecoms and internet services across the country, with President Aoun inviting Musk to visit Beirut.