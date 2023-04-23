© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shocking facts you NEED to know!
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux - a stay at home parent who also worked for years in daycares - breaks down the essential facts and reasoning you need to know to do what is BEST for your child!
Sources:
https://freedomain.locals.com/post/3883895/the-truth-about-daycare