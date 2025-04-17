BrightLearn - Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment by Stephanie Seneff

Stephanie Seneff’s "Toxic Legacy" exposes the severe health and environmental dangers of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide. Initially introduced in the 1970s, glyphosate was long claimed safe due to its targeting of a plant-specific metabolic pathway, but Seneff—inspired by Dr. Don Huber’s research—reveals its harm to human gut microbes, which rely on the same pathway. This disruption weakens immunity, causes nutrient deficiencies, and contributes to chronic diseases like autism, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune disorders. Glyphosate also chelates essential minerals, damages DNA, and was classified as a probable carcinogen in 2015, leading to lawsuits linking it to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Environmentally, glyphosate contaminates soil, water, and air, decimating pollinators like monarch butterflies and bees. Seneff urges stricter regulations, public education, organic farming support, and regenerative agriculture to mitigate its toxic legacy. The book is a call to action for systemic change in agriculture and environmental policy.





