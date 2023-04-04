Children’s Author Jared Kennedy Teaches Kids That God is Greater Than Their Fears

“Kids not only need to identify with the heroes of the most powerful Bible stories, but with the people who need Jesus the most,” says Jared Kennedy. Jared is an author of multiple children’s books and an editor at The Gospel Coalition. He illustrates why kids need to immerse themselves in Biblical stories that proclaim the victory of a big God and how doing so will help to make our little ones less anxious. He also wants children to understand that no matter what, God always wins, even if we don’t always win. He encourages youth to put their faith in a God that is bigger than their anxieties. Jared also explains his coaching cohorts that equip leaders for growing their ministry skills within a strong community.







TAKEAWAYS





Praying through planning is a great way to put your trust in the Lord





Prayer is the first answer to anxiety - casting your cares on the One who cares for you





Our confidence is that God will win, even if we don’t experience that victory personally





We want children to identify with the heroes in scripture, but we need to check that this doesn’t put the focus on themselves instead of God







