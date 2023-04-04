BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Children’s Author Jared Kennedy Teaches Kids That God is Greater Than Their Fears
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • 04/04/2023

“Kids not only need to identify with the heroes of the most powerful Bible stories, but with the people who need Jesus the most,” says Jared Kennedy. Jared is an author of multiple children’s books and an editor at The Gospel Coalition. He illustrates why kids need to immerse themselves in Biblical stories that proclaim the victory of a big God and how doing so will help to make our little ones less anxious. He also wants children to understand that no matter what, God always wins, even if we don’t always win. He encourages youth to put their faith in a God that is bigger than their anxieties. Jared also explains his coaching cohorts that equip leaders for growing their ministry skills within a strong community.



TAKEAWAYS


Praying through planning is a great way to put your trust in the Lord


Prayer is the first answer to anxiety - casting your cares on the One who cares for you


Our confidence is that God will win, even if we don’t experience that victory personally


We want children to identify with the heroes in scripture, but we need to check that this doesn’t put the focus on themselves instead of God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy  

The Beginner’s Gospel Story Bible: https://amzn.to/40tjUGS

God Wins Book: https://amzn.to/3ZoS5xN

Coaching Cohorts: http://bit.ly/3nlk3NG

 

🔗 CONNECT WITH JARED KENNEDY

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaredSKennedy 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE GOSPEL CENTERED FAMILY

Website: https://gospelcenteredfamily.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
bookbiblegodkidswisdomscripturecommunitymental healthauthoranxietyministryworrytherapistpanic attacksdecision makingcounselortina griffincounter culture mom showanxiousnessjared kennedy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy