BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Microplastics' "The Hidden Health Crisis Nobody Is Talking About"
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
46 views • 03/17/2024

'Microplastics' "The Hidden Health Crisis Nobody Is Talking About"

Microplastics aren't talked about a lot, but they could potentially be the largest health crisis of our future. So how bad is it and what can be done?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are less than five millimeters in diameter and are classified into two categories: primary and secondary. They cause pollution by entering natural ecosystems from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, food packaging, and industrial processes.


As the plastics begin to decompose, they end up shedding tiny particles known as microplastics. One study found these toxic particles in almost 90% of protein-rich foods. Microplastics are present in a variety of products, including cosmetics, plastic bags, and bottles, and many of these products readily enter the environment in wastes.


Sources:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SIT4EX_i3RQY-h6mnRptLeCeWgiv8bT2PqGaRljWksw/edit?usp=drivesdk



Keywords
microplasticshealth dangershidden health crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy