© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Tells the European Union That Ukraine is Losing the War Against Russia
"We are losing on the Ukrainian frontlines, and you are all acting as if this isn’t happening.
The European Union, based on bad predictions and a failed strategy, thoughtlessly entered this war."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/