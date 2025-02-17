The Demolition of Ehab Al-Saafin's House in Deir Ibzi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the forced displacement operations in the West Bank, the occupation forces demolished the house of Ehab Al-Saafin in the village of Deir Ibzi, west of Ramallah, which was home to 16 people. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that the occupation demolished 78 homes in the past month. Interview with Ehab Al-Saafin, the owner of the demolished house.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 11/02/2025
