Sound of Freedom Movie Trailer Then Bannon and Posobiec Discussing Ukraine Child Trafficking

Child Trafficking and the harvesting of the organs of trafficked children is a huge and growing business. Sadly the devastation caused by the Ukraine/Russian War is a perfect environment for this evil business to flourish.

This video starts with the Sound Of Free Movie Trailer and is followed by a discussion between Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec on child trafficking in Ukraine which has featured the news recently following the arrest of a child trafficker in Ukraine (Contextual link below)

Moment 'evil child trader' is caught trying to take 11-month-old baby out of Ukraine to 'sell for organ transplants' after 'paying his mother $1,000'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12242035/Evil-child-trader-caught-trying-child-Ukraine-sell-organ-transplants.html