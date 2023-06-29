Sound of Freedom Movie Trailer Then Bannon and Posobiec Discussing Ukraine Child Trafficking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Trafficking and the harvesting of the organs of trafficked children is a huge and growing business. Sadly the devastation caused by the Ukraine/Russian War is a perfect environment for this evil business to flourish.
This video starts with the Sound Of Free Movie Trailer and is followed by a discussion between Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec on child trafficking in Ukraine which has featured the news recently following the arrest of a child trafficker in Ukraine (Contextual link below)
Moment 'evil child trader' is caught trying to take 11-month-old baby out of Ukraine to 'sell for organ transplants' after 'paying his mother $1,000'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12242035/Evil-child-trader-caught-trying-child-Ukraine-sell-organ-transplants.html