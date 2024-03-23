Russian officials are seen collecting evidence of the site from Crocus Concert Hall Attack

Russian State Media published (https://t.me/rian_ru/237296) a footage showing the work of the Russian Investigative Committee at the site of the terrorist attack in Crocus

During the video, Russian officials are seen collecting evidence of the site

Interestingly, the video shows one of the weapons used by the Terrorists during the terror attack in Moscow.

As noted by our friends from War Noir (https://t.me/war_noir/14943), the weapon showed is a rare early variant (Gen 1) modern AK-12 assault rifle, with 5.45x39mm magazines & ammo also being seized.

The weapon was not the first freshness - after shooting it “let loose dragons”.

This is a sign that the bore or receiver itself is destroyed from the inside and produces sparks, that is, the weapon has not been used for a long time and has not been stored properly.

1. Bayonet thread for DTK;

2. Gas regulator on the tube;

3. Rear sight on the receiver cover;

4. Fire translator;

5. Button for folding the shoulder rest (on the other side);

6. shoulder rest;

The shoulder rest, pistol grip, and receiver cover with picatinny rail are also visible.

Interestingly, very few armies in the world use the AR-12, these include:

— 🇷🇺 Russian Federation and the Pro-Russian separatists of the Donbass republics, supplied for them by Russian Government

— 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan (In small quantities)

— 🇧🇾 Belarus (In small quantities)

— 🇶🇦 Emirate of Qatar (Used by the Royal Guard)

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine, with these being captured from Russian troops.

Notably, speaking from a black markets™ enthusiast's point of view, this type of weapon is a very rare specimen to appear in the hands of common smugglers operating in Ukrainian and Russian border regions.

Perhaps a coincidence of destiny.

Perhaps.

adding...

I have absolute confidence that this is the work of Ukronazi intelligence services, supervised by Western ones. The task was simple - to find Asian terrorists, and then to divert all suspicions towards the practically non-existent ISIS or another radical Islamist terrorist group.





Now the dry facts:

- On March 8, Western embassies issued warnings to their citizens not to attend mass events in Moscow. Yes, precisely in Moscow, and not in Russia.

- after the terrorist attack, literally within a matter of hours, the United States and Ukraine declared that Ukraine was not involved in the terrorist attack.

- terrorists, after committing a terrorist act, rush to the Ukrainian border at full speed.

Coincidences? Don't think!