Who are we in debt too? | Ted Provenza

Discover the truth behind the question, "Who are we in debt to?" In this eye-opening video, we break down the hidden mechanics of national and global debt, uncover who truly benefits, and what it means for your financial future. Don't miss this must-watch deep dive into the power behind the money









🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6tjaob-government-issue-silver-dimes-and-t-1-eagles-cotr-i-y-k-y-k-highest-best-us.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#NationalDebt #GlobalDebt #DebtCrisis #EconomyExplained #WhoWeOwe #USDebt #DebtTruth #MonetarySystem #CentralBanks #FederalReserve #IMF #WorldBank #FinancialSystem #DebtExplained #Economics101 #DebtSlavery #MoneyControl #EconomicFreedom #DebtBubble #DebtSpiral #FiscalPolicy #HiddenDebt #DebtManipulation #BankingSystem #ModernEconomy