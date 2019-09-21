Day in Brockville September 21, 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The International student program organized this boat cruise in Brockville 1000 Islands this year. Brockville also has this enormous tunnel that runs under the city, we explored that as well.
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public