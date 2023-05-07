BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chief: "Dumb, dumb, dummy NPC's on Twitter Want Gun Control!"
Glove Puppets
Glove Puppets
27 views • 05/07/2023

On May 7, 2023, the Bureau Czar's intern, Stanley, informed him that "Sandy Hook" was trending on Twitter. Endless NPC's were parroting the media's hate for the 2nd Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms so as to not be a victim of a lunatic shooter, or a violent and criminal government with its legions of standing armies who are out to crush life, liberty and property, inasmuch as they can get away with it. The chief felt to make some commentary on the situation, and though appreciative of the NPC's to help ensure the coming "Great Reset" of the mega billionaire, eugenics, murderous ruling class, he despises them for being insanely stupid, and "dumb, dumb, dumb, dummies."

Keywords
false flaggun controlsandy hook2nd amendmentgovernment sponsored terror
