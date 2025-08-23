Democrats need to be held accountable for weaponizing the Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v6xtkpa-did-trump-turns-his-back-on-alex-jones.html
High-Ranking Russian Insider Viktor Bout Reveals The Five Different Ukraine War Scenarios That Are About To Unfold
Topics Discussed Include Trump & His Massive Breakthroughs To End The Russia-Ukraine War, Deep State Lawfare Against The American People & Infowars, And Much More!