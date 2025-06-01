Please Support Our Sponsors!

Another Fight Over Copper Supplementation

With Jason Hommel, author of “The Copper Revolution: Healing with Minerals”

https://revealingfraud.com/

Even natural health nuts hoping to get all their nutrients from organic food – perhaps from their own home garden as Ms. Bruce presented on Freedom Hub – are conceding that our depleted soil means they’ll need to include SOME nutritional supplementation. But which ones?

One of Freedom Hub’s sponsors – Cardio Miracle – claims the best supplement is Nitric Oxide. Last week, Freedom Hub sponsor SNiPs presented on how to save money and time by using a precision medicine, DNA-curated personal supplement. Another sponsor, Genexy, uses DNA and blood (as well as susceptibility to local environmental toxins), and then feeds that to AI to curate a personalized health plan that includes supplements and also diet and exercise recommendations. The AI-based program builds on the work of our late friend Charles Benns, whose expertise also influenced the Total Body Analyzer, as presented on FH by John Barson.

If the above tools spat out copper as a supplement one needs, not every nutritional expert was pleased. Dr. Levy is one of those. But one of our presenters, Morley Robbins, who presented on his Root Cause protocol, is a big fan of copper.

This week, another copper fan joins us, a charismatic patriot who emphasizes a different program. In his Facebook group, thousands of copper-users communicate with each other, reinforcing the conviction that their improved health occurred after adopting regular inclusion of this misunderstood mineral. So, who knows? Maybe the Lord does in fact work in mysterious ways, and science doesn’t always have the answer to what will lead you to better health.

To see if Copper is right for you, Mr. Hommel invites a consult, about which he writes:

“Those who get the most out of a consultation come the most prepared. They read the quick start guide, and associated links. Sometimes, they read the entire book! Even twice! They buy the minerals. Write down your health history, your diagnoses, and all your symptoms. Write down everything you are taking. Write down your questions in advance. Be prepared to take notes…”