Former CIA officer John Stockwell exposed in 1989 the Agency’s bloody record - 6 Million Dead, clip

'We’ve killed at least 6 million people' – CIA whistleblower

🔴 Former CIA officer John Stockwell exposed in 1989 the Agency’s bloody record:

“We set out to overthrow functioning constitutional democracies in over 20 countries. We manipulated elections in dozens of countries. We created, trained, and funded death squads… And we’ve assassinated world leaders.”

➡️ He named operations from Nicaragua to Vietnam, Laos, the Congo, Iran, Iraq — everywhere nations could not strike back.

“These six million people killed are people who don’t have ICBMs or armies or navies. They’re mostly rag-poor peasants, including a high percentage of women and children.”

📌 And the killing machine hasn’t stopped — every US president since has unleashed wars, coups, and strikes around the world.

