0427-2024 – New Information on Water Testing, Making Pads for Sharing Plasma Energies and More!

Lynn shares information on some water testing done on tap water and Plasma Energy water. She also shows a short cut in making the pairs of Plasma Energy pads of combinations you might be sharing with others. And she goes a little more in depth on our newest Never Ending Plasma Energy Combination called Divine DNA-Love Boost. Following a a couple of links she discusses on the video.

For more information on changes being made to our bodies, see Dr. Jane Ruby interview with researcher, Lisa McGee. https://rumble.com/v4qyesb-proof-lab-bots-toxic-metals-ip-programmed-bacteria-in-all-meds-now.html

The following link is for Sabrina Wallace’s Psinergy channel on Odyssey. Go to the Contents page for saved videos. You will find a lot of information from white papers and more. https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/

Finally here is a link to Juxtaposition1 who often covers information being shared by Sabrina Wallace about the take over of our bodies for use as human antennas and more:

https://rumble.com/v4rqfj3-biobanking-a-cornerstone-of-biodigital-convergence.html Biobanking: a Cornerstone of Biodigital Convergence

