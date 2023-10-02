Quo Vadis





Oct 1, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Ivan on the Liberalism in the Church.





On May 21, the Lebanese International Congress in Arabic on the fruits of Medjugorje was held on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje, under the sponsorship of Archbishop Aldo Cavalli, the Apostolic Visitor, along with Cardinal Bechare Boutros al-Rahi, Patriarch of Antioch and the East.





The following is the Testimony of the visionary Ivan Dragičević :





“This time in which we live now and throughout this period of 40 years, Our Lady clearly invites priests, in particular, to the simplicity of preaching the Gospel, so that believers can follow it, because they can understand better, so that they can live better.





Many priests who are highly educated or have become theologians sometimes their preaching comes up in the “clouds”, and is difficult for people to understand.





For this reason, Our Lady wants to draw the attention of priests in a special way to this very important simplicity of the message;





If the church in general had accepted the call of Our Lady from the beginning, many things would certainly have gone differently, and many things would have been better, I would say that seed would really go to fertile land and would have given more good fruits.





However, we must accept it as it is and yet the Mother never tires of calling us, she has borne so many good fruits and we must also accept this, as it is; the Mother who wants to lead us all to Jesus, and this is her goal!





Meeting with Him in the present, establishing a new relationship, a new friendship; priests must certainly give more of themselves.





With this I do not want to criticize the priests, but I speak as a pure believer.





Liberalism within the Church often draws people away from that true gospel message.





It is here that priests must really give much more, give much more of themselves.





A shepherd must guard his flock, lead his flock.





The Gospel says that if there are always sheep, and if one gets lost, it goes in search of the lost one, leave those 99.





This is the message: priests must be truly shepherds who will guard their flock.





When the priests come to the apparition, Our Lady does not say “my dear children”, but she says “my dear and loved ones”.





Here you can see how close Our Lady approaches priests, how much she wants to say to them, encourage them and give them a new strength, so that they can persevere on this path…..“





Ivan was born into a peasant family from Bijacovici.





Before the apparitions he had a shy, introverted and taciturn character, but now he testifies to his experience of faith all over the world.





From Our Lady he received nine of the ten secrets; in 1982 the Gospa asked him to form a prayer group which was called the “Queen of Peace”.





Our Lady entrusted him with the task of praying for young people and priests .





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RI8joNMUH4Y