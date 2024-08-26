🚀About 40 Trucks burned down today as a result of Rocket attacks on Odessa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚀🇺🇦About 40 trucks burned down today as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Odessa.
Local publicists write about this and publish a corresponding video.
Adding is was reported:
❗️Only 5 dead from 200 Russian missiles launched today?
✅Russia is clearly doing everything in it's power to minimize Ukrainian civilian casualties.