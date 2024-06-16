BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Controlled Coulter, Steve Kirsch, Italian Fed, Giants at Giza, 9/11 and the Kursk, Le Pen’s Eye Patch
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
43 views • 11 months ago

CTB 2024-06-15 Saturn’s Day with Justin

Topic list:

* Military Power Wagon
* Videogames push the far-Left agenda.
* Ann Coulter is a compromised homosexual Machine buffoon with a Catholic FBI daddy.
* The “McCarthy ‘hearings’” were blown cover as cover.
* The Jesuit Theater that is “‘Right’ vs. LEFT”.
* RECAP: the short-robed Jesuit behind “Google”.
* George on MATT DAMON
* Justin Leslie checks in to discuss Andy Kaufman’s debate with tech billionaire Steve Kirsch on “viruses”.
* The Altar Boys of “Late-Night Television”
* The total control of Rome evidenced in people like Jesuit-trained far-Left black female transplant Danielle “Outlaw” running Killadelphia PD.
* The “Italian” architecture of the Federal Reserve building and Brumidi’s “Apotheosis of Washington”: “As above, so below”.
* “Giants” and the pyramids of Giza.
* Christian J. Pinto’s “investors”.
* The “Process Church” had a “Vatican Liaison”
* Nathaniel “Sound The Battle Cry” Marion: names, places and dates vs. “debunked anti-Jesuit quotes”
* Johnny on how to write books.
* Using Controlled Opposition to look deeper: the Jesuits behind the “A-bombs” that “fell on Japan”.
* The “Fat Girl” that sunk the K-141 Kursk.
* Mitch Pacwa, S.J., Dan Crenshaw and John-Mary Le Pen
* Too many Muslim “migrants” in France? —send in the Marine Le Pen!
* The JESUITS behind “Godzilla”.

SUPPORT JOHNNY!
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY'S BOOKS ON AMAZON
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny's Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Darnell's blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

Hawkeye's blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

jesuitscovidkirsch
