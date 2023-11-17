Generational WEALTH in 5 Years | 2 Hours a Day to Build a Legacy | Brooke March #10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brooke March, 6A 2-3, is a world-schooling mother that went from $50,000+ in debt and living in the feeling of restriction to guaranteed monthly Legacy income with inner and outworld freedom in 5 years time with no special skills other than the realization that she would have to change.
In this episode, Ashley DeMarco, Alex Corey, and Brooke March journey through Brook's dramatic personal evolution from a career grinding 80-100 hours a week in financial services, to being a struggling worldschooling mother who made a decision one day to invest in our global opportunity because she was extremely dissatisfied with her every day feeling of confinement and playing small, to being recognized on the global stage when she hit Legacy Income in 5 years time, even taking a year off in the middle.
If you are coachable, this opportunity is open to everyone. As Brooke says, this vehicle is 20% and 80% personal development and growth. She chose to be rewarded for a lifetime.
Show notes:
00:00:00 Teaser
00:00:40 Intro
00:03:00 Brooke's mountain of debt & stress as a un-schooling mother
00:07:20 Finding the business as the next soul evolution step
00:10:45 Legacy Income - Why Brooke Said Yes
00:19:40 Moving Out of Restriction
00:26:00 Money is just a reflection of inner work
00:28:35 Getting scammed
00:34:35 He Bought a Mountain
00:39:50 2 Hours a Day
00:43:00 The Golden Goose Gift
00:47:40 Tools for Removing Old Stories
00:58:00 Not everyone is a water nerd (like us)