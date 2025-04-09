BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Isolating Russia to Isolating China
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 5 months ago

From isolating Russia to isolating China. 

Adding:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns Europe: Siding with China on Tariffs Is ‘Cutting Your Own Throat’

Europe would be “cutting its own throat” if it chooses to align with China in a trade war against the United States, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned.

Bessent argued that any country following China’s lead in imposing tariffs on American goods would be acting against its own economic interests.

“It’s like cutting your own throat,” he said, commenting on the possibility of European governments strengthening trade ties with Beijing.

Adding: 

BREAKING: U.S. Considers Bailouts for Farmers Amid U.S.-China Trade War Fears

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the administration is considering plans to offer financial assistance to farmers, as concerns grow over the negative impact of the U.S.-China trade war on American agricultural producers.

