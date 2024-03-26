Terrorist Attack on Russia has CIA Fingerprints & DNA all Over it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qaeda/ISIS was created by Western Intelligence originally by Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski to fund & train the Mujahideen to fight the Russians in Afghanistan with the goal of bankrupting the former Soviet Union
Today Al-CIA-da is still funding & training radical Islamists to fight the Russians in Ukraine and now on the Streets & Concert Halls of Moscow, yet it is Russia which has overcome Western Economic Sanctions to Bankrupt the United States and NATO Nations of Western Europe.