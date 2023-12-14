Dozens of pro-Palestinian Protesters in Houston have Demanded a Ceasefire Resolution after Disrupting a City Council Meeting

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in Houston have demanded a ceasefire resolution after disrupting a city council session on Tuesday.
Many protesters in the US are calling on their local governments to ask for immediate ceasefire resolutions.
According to the Palestinian health ministry more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.