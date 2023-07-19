🚨IRS Whistleblower Joe Ziegler drops a BOMBSHELL on the HB investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨IRS Whistleblower Joe Ziegler drops a BOMBSHELL:
The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.
At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.
The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.
Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.
"It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. attorney in Delaware in our investigation...was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. attorneys. I still think that a special counsel is necessary for this investigation." Ziegler said.
