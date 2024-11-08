When Jungle/DnB Music Dominated Video Games: A Brief Retrospective | Hansen

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro





Título Original: When Jungle/DnB Music Dominated Video Games: A Brief Retrospective

Publicado em YT, 25 de Março de 2023

Créditos: Hansen

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ-ewPiwi6k





Descrição Original do Autor:





357 149 vues 25 mars 2023

Lately, we've witnessed a resurgence of Jungle/DnB music, particularly from the soundtracks of 90's videos games. Playlists are popping up all over YouTube and garnering millions of views. As a frequent listener of Jungle/DnB, this got me wondering: how did so many games from the 90's end up using this style of club music in their soundtracks? In this video, I explore the history of early video game music and its relationship with 90's club music.





Please note I use a liberal definition of Jungle/DnB that encompasses all subgenres.





Sources: https://pastebin.com/jC4wrRwn





Follow me on Twitter: / thehansen01





Background Music (in order of appearance):

- Silver Stream (from Rage Racer)

- The Offing (from Sega Marine Fishing)

- Thrashard in The Cave (from Castlevania Chronicles)

- Monogenic (from Bomberman Hero)

- Do You Believe in Love? (from Rollcage)

- BGM 08 (from Zeus - Carnage Heart Second)

- Move Me (from Ridge Racer Type 4)





Chapters:

Intro and examples - 0:00

Early history - 1:32

The 1990's - 3:44

Notable Artists - 5:10

Video games and the music industry - 8:35

Outro - 10:21