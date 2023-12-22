Create New Account
GAIN OF FUNCTION SCIENTISTS DOWNPLAYED SAFETY RISKS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Breaking news from the non-profit U.S. Right To Know shows an early draft of a 2018  Ecohealth DARPA proposal dangerously omitting key points of their gain-of-function coronavirus research. Was this the blueprint that created the conditions for the pandemic?

   

