When God Reached Down

When Christians use John 3:16 as a witnessing tool, it doesn’t necessarily make sense because that verse represents the culmination of the greatest story ever told. This message is the backstory of mankind’s redemption. The Bible says that Jesus was slain from the foundation of the world and this is why the Godhead wasn’t surprised when Adam sinned because they had already foreseen the timeline.

Lucifer was ignorant of the Godhead’s secret regarding the redemption of humanity. Our security in Christ stems from the fact that Jesus is our hope. Human beings love secrets, conspiracies, and the struggle of good versus evil. The irony is that Lucifer thought that God’s creation hinged on the angels, but they were simply a precursor to humanity, and mankind would be the object lesson used to teach the angels about love and redemption.

Understanding the past should give you an even greater appreciation for why God the Father reached down and sent God the Son to redeem mankind.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1862.pdf

RLJ-1862 -- MAY 29, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



