Home Schooling Surge In Canada with Patty Marler & Simon Noster | REAIR

| REAIR | Families choosing homeschooling as their preferred educational option is surging.





According to Statistics Canada, nationwide homeschooling doubled to under 84,000 children in 2021. Public school enrolment has also decreased in all provinces except Quebec.





Provincial governments have been increasingly supportive in facilitating this option for families, with British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan offering funding for homeschooled families. Interest across the board is rising as more families realize the benefits of this educational option.





Here to discuss the homeschooling world, the benefits, and resources for Canadians are Patty Marler and Simon Noster.





Patty represents the Homeschool Legal Defence Association, a non-profit devoted to protecting, empowering, and advancing homeschool education in Canada.





Simon Noster serves as the principal of Wisdom Homeschooling and is a personal case study for the success of this educational option.





