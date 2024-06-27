NWO: Walter Cronkite said: “I’m glad to sit here at the right hand of satan”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Sparemethelies





On October 19, 1999, Cronkite, American broadcast journalist who served as anchorman for the CBS Evening News for 19 years, from 1962 to 1981, accepted the Norman Cousins Global Governance Award at a ceremony at the United Nations. In his speech, Cronkite declared his support and allegiance to a one-world government.

He blamed the refusal of the U.S. Congress to ratify one-world-government treaties on “a handful” of obdurate senators who “pander” to the Christian Coalition and the “religious right wing”.



Identifying Pat Robertson as the leader of the Christian Coalition, Cronkite quoted Robertson, that “any attempt to achieve world order before that time must be the work of the Devil.” Cronkite then mocked Robertson by declaring, “I’m glad to sit here at the right hand of satan.”



We see where these new world order reporters stand: they hate God and support satan, the father of lies.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington