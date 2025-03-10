© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region are nearly encircled by Moscow’s forces, with open-source maps showing Kyiv’s situation deteriorating rapidly. Russian forces have retaken key positions, cutting off Ukrainian supply lines and pressuring their positions near the Sumy border. Analysts warn Ukraine may have to retreat or risk capture.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/