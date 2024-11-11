Cath lab whistleblower: Explosion of never-before-seen calamari clots in vaxxed live humans

White fibrous blood clots are now showing up in living patients. Doctors are reporting that they've never seen these kinds of clots before the covid shots hit the market. Additionally we should like to know what's causing The large, grotesque ""white fibrous clots"" that embalmers have been finding in the veins and arteries of corpses for the last three years. Retired US Air Force Major Thomas Haviland joins Redacted to talk about his latest research.

"Seven out of every 10 of the embalmers around the world responding to the survey are indeed seeing these white fibrous clots, like I just showed the audience. The consensus of those embalmers is that this phenomenon started in 2021, which is after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. And third, and maybe most shockingly, the embalmers are seeing these white fibers clots in an average of about 20% of their corpses, Clayton.

So this is not a rare phenomenon. They're seeing these in an average of one out of every five corpse that they embalm. We have found two cath lab whistleblowers. doctor in the UK, Dr. Philip McMillan, who has a YouTube channel called Vegen Health, V-E-J-O-N. He has found what's called a cath lab whistleblower who works in one of these cath labs.

He's been working in the same cath lab for 20 years and he has told Dr. McMillan he's been removing anywhere between three to 10 of these white fibers clots at a living patient's every week in his one cath lab alone.

He also has access to the COVID vaccination records of all his patients. And he says 99% of the time when he finds the white fibers clots, the person's had anywhere between one to eight jabs and the more jabs they've had, the worse the clotting seems to be.

Wow. I have found my own, I have found my own cath lab whistleblower here in the United States. His name is Dr. Mohanid Basharat and he works in Jacksonville, Florida. He's a cardiologist and endovascular specialist. He was introduced to me by a friend of his, another doctor, a Dr. Dan McDyer, who's an OBGYN, also in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dr. Besherit has sent me email communications. In fact, he sent me one here, showing a photograph of a white fibrous clot covered in blood before it's cleaned off. A white fibrous clot. This was a DVT, a deep vein thrombosis that he removed from a patient.

And also you saw on there the angiograms as well, what the clot looked like while it was still in the body before it was removed. So he's been removing these from living people for the last three years. And so has the whistleblower, the Dr. McMillan identified to me."

SOURCE: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1849093626233577509

