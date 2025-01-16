BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Can you file a ZERO 1040 income tax return to get a BIG REFUND?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
111 followers
Follow
0
139 views • 8 months ago

You may have heard that it’s possible to legally amend tax returns for up to three years, potentially resulting in a full refund of all income taxes paid during those years—this includes Social Security and Medicare taxes. But is this true? If so, which forms must be filed, and how can you ensure that these forms are filed correctly to receive your refunds without issues?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will provide clear answers to these questions.

With over 30 years of experience and Freedom Law School’s 27-year track record, Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS overreach, deception, and unfair taxation. Visit our website to learn about the Seven Steps to income tax freedom.


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
