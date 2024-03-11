Pastor Rob McCoy: "There's no such thing as an autoimmune disease!"

“There's no such thing as an autoimmune disease. The body doesn't attack itself.

You've introduced something into the body that's teaching it to kill?

How, when did we get peanut allergies?

America was built on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Now you can even have peanuts on an airplane because somebody's gonna die of, you know, “anaphylactic”. And where did that come from?

Who introduced that? How did that happen in our culture?

The body attacks itself and they call it healthcare.

We’ve never been sicker in all of our lives!

And now they're introducing strains of a virus.

Why? Why are they doing that?

Why are we using government dollars to allow them to create things that kill us?”

