Media-Gov't Complex Mind Control Kicked Into High Gear During Covid Hysteria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stew Peters Network | Media-Government Complex Frames Father: Media Mind Control Kicked Into High Gear During Covid Hysteria | Kelly Walker is here to talk about how the media-government complex worked hand in glove to slander and persecute his family business.
Full story: https://rumble.com/v4asd15-live-pfizer-pays-clot-shot-sellout-travis-kelce-20-million-mockingbird-medi.html