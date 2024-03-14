BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She collapsed on the riverbank with 6 bullets, tape on her mouth and waited her end
High Hopes
High Hopes
107 views • 03/14/2024

Dogs are Family


Mar 5, 2024


Angel was dumped in the wood, with tape on her moth and broken legs and left to die. she had been shot more than 6 times, one of the bullets is lodged in her spine causing paralysis.

A good samaritan and his wife found her and took her home. They removed the tape from her muzzle, and bathed her. She was in much pain and they couldn't do anything to her, so they called us...


Credit to: / fofflas

Special thanks to: / ami.orava

Support them at their facebook page


-------------------------------------------------

► Subscribe: / @dogrfamily


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic2D_ph5EPo

Keywords
spineparalysisdumpedriverbankbroken legsleft to diedogs are familytape on mouth6 bullets
