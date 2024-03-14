She collapsed on the riverbank with 6 bullets, tape on her mouth and waited her end

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dogs are Family
Mar 5, 2024
Angel was dumped in the wood, with tape on her moth and broken legs and left to die. she had been shot more than 6 times, one of the bullets is lodged in her spine causing paralysis.
A good samaritan and his wife found her and took her home. They removed the tape from her muzzle, and bathed her. She was in much pain and they couldn't do anything to her, so they called us...
Credit to: / fofflas
Special thanks to: / ami.orava
Support them at their facebook page
-------------------------------------------------
► Subscribe: / @dogrfamily
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic2D_ph5EPo