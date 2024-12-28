BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HHS liable since 1986 for not ensuring any vaccine testing
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
196 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Paul Brooker: We've got to unwind the mass usage of seed oils.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, you're exactly right. It's already been done, and Big Ag is no different than Big Food than the FDA. So we've got people like Stephanie Seneff, the Toxic Legacy of Glyphosate. I know Bobby knows, and we've all worked together over the last, literally two decades, he had prayed since 2004 on how to be most effective and the answer was to team up with Trump. And it really was the difference between most people. So Trump can hardline it on Congress and get them to do their job. Let's just say that, because they are all guilty of violating that 1986 act. 1986 the Act which removed all liability from pharma from any of this poison and then placed it right on HHS. So at every level, HHS is criminally liable since 1986 they did not do the testing on any vaccine, anything called immune therapy.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/16/2024

Charlie Ward Insiders Club replay: https://rumble.com/v5sm4nn-charlie-ward-insiders-club-with-dr-judy-mikovits-and-paul-woodly.html

Toxic Legacy by Stephanie Seneff: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/toxic-legacy-by-stephanie-seneff.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

