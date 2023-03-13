Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, Neil Shen, and Alvin Jiang deposited their money in the Silicon Valley Bank and nearly 20% of Silvergate Bank’s deposits belong to the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2b94i3029a
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, Neil Shen, and Alvin Jiang deposited their money in the Silicon Valley Bank, whereas Silvergate Bank is No. 1 in the digital currency sector, and nearly 20% of its deposits belong to the CCP. So, what does the collapse of these two banks mean?
#SVB #SiliconValleyBank #SilvergateBank #Bitcoin #Ethereum #WangQishan #NeilShen #AlvinJiang
3/12/2023 文贵直播：硅谷银行里有王岐山、沈南鹏和江志成的钱；银门银行不仅是数字货币领域的老大，而且有近20%的钱是中共的；这两家银行的崩溃意味着什么？
#硅谷银行 #明星银行 #银门银行 #比特币 #以太币 #王岐山 #沈南鹏 #江志成