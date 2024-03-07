© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Immune Support Wellness Shots
- 2 Tbsp. HRS Coconut Water Powder
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 ginger slices
- 3 tsp. LUVBYNATURE Liposomal Vitamin C + Quercetin
- 1 cup fresh pineapples
- 3 dropperfuls HRS Organic Turmeric Gold liquid extract
- 2 tsp. Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+
- 1 cup water
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
2. Recipe yields 3 shots. Store leftover juice in a jar and place it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.