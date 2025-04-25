BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
P.2 W.A. election: No constitutionally lawful candidates. My strategy to GIVE THE BASTARDS NOTHING! MVI_4310
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
300 followers
0
185 views • 4 months ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6fe1db0a-a071-48a2-828d-c57e318f3803

It has taken me a lifetime to finally realise that our electoral system in Australia, state and federal, is rotten to the core, unconstitutional, and feeds the beasts that are increasingly enslaving us. My strategy on the 8th March 2025 state election in Western Australia, which occurs every 4 years, was to have my name registered as having attended the polling booth, to avoid a fine or the rigmarole of contesting a fine, for which, given my full-time caring role of my wife JK, my own health struggles, and severe time constraints, I don’t have the energy nor time, and to ensure that my 2 ballot papers could not be used corruptly, nor, through the preferential voting stitch-up, put my vote to someone opposite to my wishes, nor have any money paid to any party or independent from my vote. Thus, I used an ink biro, rather than the pencils provided, and I wrote on both ballot papers, the upper and lower house versions, ‘No constitutionally lawful candidates, which holds the possibility of nudging the vote counter, and the scrutineers, to come to the same realisation that the Australian electoral system is one giant evil travesty. Disclaimer: All of my statements in this video are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken. Do your own research, take your own responsibility. (Image attribution: Premier Roger Cook – api.news)

Keywords
current eventspoliticsgenocidegerrymanderingroger cookwayne glewriccardo bosiqueuescovid-19 mismanagementwestern australian 2025 state electionprotest votingcorrupt electoral systemelectoral fine avoidancemeredith hammatcompulsory voting
