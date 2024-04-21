Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti is ready & willing to testify on Trump’s behalf

🚨 Whoa ! Michael Avenatti depends Trump! Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti is ready and willing to testify against his former client in Trump’s trial (from prison). Aired 4/15





Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels former attorney wants to testify on Donald Trumps behalf! He says Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniel’s had an affair in 2006 and that they schemed to extort Donald Trump in 2016! 🤔





Avenatti argues that the entire case should be even brought up.





“You’re talking about conduct that occurred some eight years ago. I think the fact that it’s occurring in state court in New York is a mistake. And I think that when you are going to potentially deprive tens of millions of Americans of their choice for the presidency of the United States, whether we agree with those folks or not, or regardless of what we may think of Donald Trump, I think it’s a mistake to do it based on a case of this nature,” Avenatti said.





#weaponizedlawfare