PDJT: We will be leading a “historic effort” to prevent the 2024 election from being stolen

President Trump just announced that his campaign will be leading a “historic effort” to prevent the 2024 election from being stolen: “Our campaign is going to be leading a historic effort in conjunction with the RNC, state parties and a team of the most highly qualified lawyers & other professionals in the country, to ensure that what happened in 2020 will never happen again.”





We know they are going to try to steal it again, but it sure sounds like we are much more prepared this time.



