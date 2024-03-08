BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Origin of Freemasonry Pt 1
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
107 views • 03/08/2024

Could Freemasonry have began by King Herod and his cronies, and designed to destroy Christianity? Let's find out.  Note: This is a 'possible' Origin of Freemasonry.

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/origin-of-freemasonry/

This paper is based on the evidence, record, and 'History' provided by the document of GS Lawrence- Dissipation of the Darkness- History of the Origin of Freemasonry. A manuscript/journal passed down from generation to generation by the 9 members of the 'Association'.

This paper is a power point presentation of what is in this 'History', and what I have learned about the History of Freemasonry.

freemasonryassociationherodlodges
