Conformed to Death

With the satanists trying to push their death masks on us again, we thought we would finally upload our DVD from 2021 that is all the more appropriate now in seeing that there are still some stragglers out there who don't yet get it. The title should explain the content. Enjoy and share!





Please keep in mind that we save a lot of our better work to be first shared exclusively by DVD distribution, and for several strategic reasons, to help throw the beast off track, etc, which is why, especially now as the net goes down, that the wiser of us do all we can to spread hard copies of the newer materials to better saturate the public while their Ai robots are not aware of what is really being shared out there.

Those wishing to get on board with DVD distribution as DVDs become increasingly popular again, just let us know.

See our videos of the revived growing DVD popularity here:

First video about getting back to hard copies:

Second follow up with headline proofs that DVDs are making a comeback this year:





Blessings to all who stand with YHWH's plan for a loving government!

-dwaine




