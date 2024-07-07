BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Teaching AI to Speak DNA - Virtual Event Ginko Bioworks 2023
44 views • 10 months ago

https://youtu.be/uEGpl5zam4g?si=c2XwYAnwl4MDQOH5

.

My Thread: 6G https://x.com/fear2022/status/1805804497190412378?t=fmI-1WPNzRiFj2CR4cSiuw&s=19

.

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808296969481130004?t=RoSHSO0BMaD_UEwKsCybPw&s=19

.

Multiple Threads nano IoBnT 6G "Using The Human Body As The Antennas"

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808301884152643813?t=rQT7U6QynhVnVovekNK8OQ&s=19

.

BIOCONVERGENCE https://x.com/fear2022/status/1809041535712842154?t=6lApi95HT_F45ztf_LGs4g&s=19

.

NNI 20 YEARS https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808301884152643813?t=YAsum-ktqU350ac5TzuSGQ&s=19


Sensitive Technology Research Areas Government Of Canada_Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Biodigital Convergence 2024


https://rumble.com/v4y1yix-may-28-2024.html

.

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html








Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep


NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun.

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in?triedRedirect=true&initial_medium=video

.


'The biodigital convergence describes the intersection, and in some cases merging, of biological and digital technologies. Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19' ....

1. https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1789091924931920181?t=4gWKeIqJhaasyFHntgUytg&s=19

.

2. https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1789395770430349505?t=UyHqLlCKa39CKHwlSyaTeA&s=19

.


SENSORS2023:

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

.

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882?type=check_update&version=1

.

Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653

trump20242030covid
