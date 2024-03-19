They put his two friends in a black plastic bag He was lucky to survive but was extremely scared

Pitiful Animal





Thomas's friends caught Joey injured on the side of the road next to black plastic bags.

Inside one plastic bag there were deceased chickens,

the other two bags contained dogs that had passed away forever

Someone must have done this on purpose to these poor animals.

Thomas's friends were shocked at the scene before them

Joey was lucky to be alive but was scared and sat lifeless next to his unfortunate friends

Joey was very sad and scared, what he went through was really bad. He was too young to endure so much pain

One of Joey's eyes was protruding, there was a wound on the top of his head, and his legs couldn't move

Thomas was extremely upset, he just wished beings like Joey would have a better life.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nT60YzKAa4