BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blueberry Tigernut Muffins (Gluten Free!)
HRS Recipe Videos
HRS Recipe VideosCheckmark Icon
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
172 views • 6 months ago

Blueberry Tigernut Muffins (Gluten Free!)


Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups HRS Organic Tigernut Flour

2/3 cup cassava flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

3/4 cup dairy free milk

1/3 cup HRS Organic Maple Sugar Powder

2 eggs

1/3 cup melted HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

1 tsp. GroovyBee Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries


Optional: 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans


Get the kit HERE!


Instructions:

1. Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl. (Except blueberries and walnuts)

2. Then add all of the wet ingredients into the flour mixture. 

3. Mix in blueberries and nuts.

4. Line your muffin tin with 12 muffin liners, using a spoon scoop out the batter.

5. Bake your muffins for roughly 30 minutes at 325 °F.

6. Let them cool and enjoy!

Keywords
recipesuperfoodcookinggood food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy