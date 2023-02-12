Killer shot of cocktails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbN4-7Jk9RI
At the end of the working day, you want something refreshing! A delicious cocktail will do!Fragments of the video that we did for cocktails.
This is what we do when we are asked to shoot a beautiful cocktail... Video for the brand (compilation, shooting for Restobar 1828).
After shooting the whole bar in puddles!
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws