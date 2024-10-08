BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Katrina 2.0? Hurricane Milton: "If you choose to stay... you're gonna die" - TB Mayor Jane Castor
167 views • 7 months ago

In recorded history, only a handful of hurricanes have spawned in the Western Gulf of Mexico and this is by far the strongest from that area. 


With its tiny 'pinhole' eye (8 miles I believe) that results in an exceptionally LOW barometric pressure, the ensuing wind speeds will create storm surge waves in excess of 10-15 feet. Even when the hurricane weakens just prior to making landfall, those waves will already be on their way. Former police chief and current Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor is right, get out now! 


Top 10 Atlantic/Gulf hurricanes in terms of Barometric Pressure (millibars) & Wind speeds (mph):

  1. Wilma - 882mb & 185mph
  2. ﻿﻿Gilbert - 888mb & 185mph
  3. Labor Day - 892mb & 185mph
  4. Rita - 897mp & 180mph (Milton sits here right now!)
  5. Allen - 899 & 190mph
  6. Camille - 900mb & 175mph
  7. Katrina - 902mb & 175mph
  8. MItch - 908mb & 180mph
  9. Dean - 905mb & 175mph
  10. Maria - 908mb & 175mph
category 5jane castorhurricane wilton
