International Treasury Bond Market. Project Sandman: Selling $2 TRILLION Bonds in 24 hours. Jim Willie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 2. Understanding the International Treasury Bond (Debt) Market. Nations are dumping US Treasury Bond (Debt Contracts). Selling for cents on the dollar. Who is buying? Bond Default?
"Fate of the treasury bond key indicator of collapse....The treasury (bond) debt is 400 BILLION above the limit right now." ~ Jim Willie June 2023.
FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground, Released on 6/2/23 (Recorded on 6/1/23) JIM WILLIE INTERVIEW #10. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Om0ckkhmIMc9/