Self Defense

Here are self defense tips on how to mount your attacker.

As you know, during a street altercation, anything can happen and you can hit the ground at any moment. That said, it’s good to know how to fight on the ground.

You have to be extremely aware of a multiple attacker’s situation. Watch the clip to discover the proper way to mount your attacker in the streets.

Ground Fighting Self Defense:

Multiple Attackers Self-Defense:

More on this topic of self-defense:

