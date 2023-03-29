© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com
Here are self defense tips on how to mount your attacker.
As you know, during a street altercation, anything can happen and you can hit the ground at any moment. That said, it’s good to know how to fight on the ground.
You have to be extremely aware of a multiple attacker’s situation. Watch the clip to discover the proper way to mount your attacker in the streets.
Ground Fighting Self Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/ground-fighting/
Multiple Attackers Self-Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/multiple-attackers/
More on this topic of self-defense:
https://www.codereddefense.com/the-best-way-to-mount-your-attacker-in-a-street-fight/
Take care,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense